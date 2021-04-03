By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The City of McKeesport Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 67-year-old man, Philip Dulin.
Dulin has not been seen since around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning.
He is being described as a 6'3″ Black man weighing 210 pounds with a beard and wears glasses.
Police also say that he has a health condition and required daily medication.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or call 911.
