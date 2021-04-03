CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Philip Dulin has not been seen since early on Friday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The City of McKeesport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 67-year-old man, Philip Dulin.

Photo Credit: City Of McKeesport Police Department

Dulin has not been seen since around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

He is being described as a 6’3″ Black man weighing 210 pounds with a beard and wears glasses.

Police also say that he has a health condition and required daily medication.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or call 911.

