By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a cold start to the morning, but not so cold that it will reach record cold temperatures.

A few clouds will be around in the sky this afternoon, but will be much nicer than it has been the past couple of days.

Today we will likely see a high temperature of 53 degrees.

Skies will be clear again tonight, but not as cold as it was the past couple of days, with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

It will be sunny for Easter Sunday with mild temperatures in the mid-60’s.

Sunny skies will be back in the forecast again Monday with temperatures jumping up into the upper 60’s.

The rest of the week looks wet with scattered rain showers.

It will be warm in the 70’s until Friday, where we fall back to the mid 60’s.

