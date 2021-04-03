By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is reporting another big increase in COVID-19 cases.
51 students tested positive since Tuesday.
92 students are currently in isolation.
The university says three faculty members have also tested positive.
Pitt students are under a shelter-in-place order.
They are not supposed to leave their dorms or apartments except to go to class, to work or to get essential items.