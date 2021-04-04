CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Public Works Department says the lighting upgrade includes push button activation for the courts.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brookline’s Memorial Park has received a facelift recently, with Public Works crews replacing the lighting in the courts and parking lot.

They say this addition is more sustainable and will save taxpayers money.