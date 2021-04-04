PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brookline’s Memorial Park has received a facelift recently, with Public Works crews replacing the lighting in the courts and parking lot.
The Public Works Department says the lighting upgrade includes push button activation for the courts.
They say this addition is more sustainable and will save taxpayers money.