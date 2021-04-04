By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday marked 25 years since Ted Kaczynski was arrested in one of the most infamous crime sprees in history.

The bombs created by Kaczynski in his cabin in rural Montana killed 3 people and injured dozens of others.

Ted Kaczynski is currently serving 8 life sentences without the possibility of parole at the federal super max facility in Colorado.

It was the way the Unabomber wrote that allowed investigators to identify him.

Now, some of the papers used in the investigation are at the California University of Pennsylvania.

They were donated by James Fitzgerald, an instructor in Cal U’s Criminal Justice and Psychology Department and the FBI profiler who broke the case.

Eventually, all of the files, both writing from Ted Kaczynski and Fitzgerald’s analysis, will be digitized and cataloged.