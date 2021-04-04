By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man and a woman were pronounced dead after being found in a home that caught fire in Salem Township on Sunday morning.READ MORE: Pandemic Sparks Renewed Interest In Baseball Card Collecting
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, witnesses called 911 when a home on State Route 819 was on fire and when firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully involved.READ MORE: Multiple Police Departments Respond To Shooting In McKees Rocks
Firefighters found the bodies of 57-year-old David Staats and 84-year-old Helena Staats inside the home.
The coroner pronounced both dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: 'Just A Small Bit Of Joy': Picturesque Sunrise Services Ushers In Optimism, Faith For Easter
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.