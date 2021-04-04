CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The fire started around 2:30 a.m.
Filed Under:Ambridge, Beaver County, Glenwood Avenue, House Fire, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Nearly a dozen fire crews have been called out to battle a row house fire along Glenwood Avenue in Ambridge.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Easter Sunday

The fire started around 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Pa. Restrictions On Indoor Capacity Limits, Dining, Alcohol Service Now Eased

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

MORE NEWS: Remembering The Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officers Killed In Stanton Heights Ambush 12 Years Ago

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.