HAYS (KDKA) — The male adult bald eagle from the nest in Hays went fishing recently, and came up with quite the catch.
On Friday afternoon, the adult male bald eagle came back to the nest with a live trout in tow.
Last month, three eaglets hatched in the nest, with two of them hatching in the same day for the first time in nesting history.
In the lead-up to the hatching of the eaglets, the nest came under attack from various other creatures such as raccoons and horned owls.
