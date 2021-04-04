By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Several families in Fayette County had a brighter Easter this year thanks to the generosity of one family organization.

The Helping Heroes Foundation, which was founded by the family of the late Hunter Bradee, donated 175 Easter baskets to the Fayette County Children and Youth Services for this year.

“They wanted to do something for our families,” Gina D’Auria of CYS said. “They put together, and they are donating, Easter baskets for kids who are in out-of-home care placement.”

The Helping Heroes Foundation and its director Sherry Williams delivered the baskets on March 24 along with Hunter’s family during an event.

Those that were unable to attend were delivered the baskets by caseworkers.

“They did all this in Hunter’s memory,” D’Auria said. “This fire truck was their first donation to the McClellandtown VFC.”

Hunter Bradee died in June 2019, days after his fourth birthday, in a motor vehicle crash. Following his death, his mother Amber Gibbs started the foundation as a way to honor his memory and help others, which Hunter loved to do.

“My son loved to help people, so I’m doing it in his memory, and I’m trying to help as many people as I can,” she said.

The family and the foundation are already working on other events to help those in need, including a “touch-a-truck” event that will let kids get an up-close look at several different types of vehicles from farmers’ vehicles, firetrucks, business delivery vehicles, and others.

They also are going to attempt to help feed the homeless by preparing dinners for Thanksgiving, Gibbs said.

This also won’t be the last Easter they help those less fortunate.

“Next Easter, we’re thinking about doing baskets for Children’s Hospital,” Gibbs said.