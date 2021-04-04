By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Kiski Township Police say they have arrested a woman early Sunday morning after a traffic stop and are accusing her of driving under the influence of cocaine.

Sherry Milanak, 50, of Brackenridge was driving along State Route 56 in Kiski Township around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say they observed Milanak speeding and swerving on the roadway and had her pull over for a traffic stop.

Police allege that the traffic stop revealed Milanak was under the influence of a controlled substance, primarily cocaine.

Officers say they also found she was sitting on a loaded handgun and that there was a bag of cocaine in the vehicle.

Milanak is in the Armstrong County Jail and is awaiting her preliminary hearing.

She is facing charges of a firearms violation along with DUI, possession of cocaine and various vehicle code violations.