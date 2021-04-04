By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions have officially been loosened.
Starting today, restaurants can increase their indoor capacity to 75%.
They can also now serve alcohol to patrons without ordering food.
Doctors warn this is not a return to normal, and that people should still take precautions.
“I think if we are too quick in opening things up, and giving patients and people false hope that everything is gong to be exactly the way it was prior to COVID, I think that’s wrong because I think we’re going to see a spike,” sad AHN Primary Care physician Dr. Jennifer Preiss.
Even with the easing of restrictions, social distancing will still be in place.