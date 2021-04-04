CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The City of McKeesport Police Department have safely located a missing 67-year-old man, Philip Dulin.

Photo Credit: City Of McKeesport Police Department

Dulin had not been seen since around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Police issued an updated alert early Sunday morning that he had been located.

The department thanked everyone for their help in locating him.

