CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Ke'Bryan Hayes, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHICAGO, Ill./PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — After reporting wrist discomfort in Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has officially been placed on the 10-day injured list, according to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

READ MORE: Pirates Announce Ke’Bryan Hayes Leaves Game Against Cubs With Wrist Discomfort

The Pirates say Hayes is experiencing left wrist strain.

The Pirates also announced Sunday that infielder Wilmer Difo has been added to the Major League roster.

As a result of this roster move, right-handed pitcher Tyler Bashlor has been designated for assignment.

The Pirates are currently playing the Cubs at Wrigley Field.