By: KDKA-TV News Staff
After reporting wrist discomfort in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes has officially been placed on the 10-day injured list, according to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
ROSTER MOVES: We have placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list (left wrist strain) and have selected INF Wilmer Difo to the Major League roster.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Difo, RHP Tyler Bashlor has been designated for assignment.
— Pirates (@Pirates) April 4, 2021
The Pirates say Hayes is experiencing left wrist strain.
The Pirates also announced Sunday that infielder Wilmer Difo has been added to the Major League roster.
As a result of this roster move, right-handed pitcher Tyler Bashlor has been designated for assignment.
The Pirates are currently playing the Cubs at Wrigley Field.