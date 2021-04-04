By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All across the City of Pittsburgh today, government buildings are flying the American flag at half-staff.READ MORE: Pennsylvania’s Senior Congressman Mike Doyle Had Heads-Up On Capitol Attack
It comes following Friday’s attack on Capitol Police that killed Capitol Police Officer William Evans.
A city spokesperson confirmed for KDKA that the order to fly the flag at half staff for government buildings is directly from the White House and Governor Tom Wolf.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf Orders Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Honor Of Victims Of Attack At U.S. Capitol
Governor Tom Wolf issued the order that all United States and commonwealth flags fly at half-staff on state facilities on Friday to honor the victims of Friday’s attack.
The United States flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on April 6, 2021.
Commonwealth flags have flown at half-staff for more than a year to remember the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.