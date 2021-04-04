CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Bryan Shaw!
Filed Under:Bryan Shaw, KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

By: KDKA’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our warming trend continues for Easter Sunday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60’s. You can expect sunny skies, too.

READ MORE: Fire Crews Battle Massive Row House Fire In Ambridge

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The sun sticks around for early Monday, but clouds start to increase later in the day with rain showers moving in for the evening and overnight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We then see rain chances every day for the rest of the week with a few thunder showers possible as well.

Rain will mainly be in the afternoons and will be scattered, meaning not everyone will necessarily catch a shower.

READ MORE: Pa. Restrictions On Indoor Capacity Limits, Dining, Alcohol Service Now Eased

There is a better chance for widespread rain into the weekend.

The good news is the temperatures remain on the rise.

We warm up a couple degrees each day into Thursday, reaching the mid-70’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)Friday and Saturday, we drop back down to the upper 60s.

MORE NEWS: Remembering The Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officers Killed In Stanton Heights Ambush 12 Years Ago

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.