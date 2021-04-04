By: KDKA’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our warming trend continues for Easter Sunday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60’s. You can expect sunny skies, too.

The sun sticks around for early Monday, but clouds start to increase later in the day with rain showers moving in for the evening and overnight.

We then see rain chances every day for the rest of the week with a few thunder showers possible as well.

Rain will mainly be in the afternoons and will be scattered, meaning not everyone will necessarily catch a shower.

There is a better chance for widespread rain into the weekend.

The good news is the temperatures remain on the rise.

We warm up a couple degrees each day into Thursday, reaching the mid-70’s.