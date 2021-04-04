By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Multiple police departments responded to a shooting in McKees Rocks.

Stowe Township, Kennedy Township, and Allegheny County police departments were all on the scene of the shooting on Etna Street.

Just before 4:00 p.m. county 911 was alerted to a man who had been shot in the 900 block of Etna Street.

Once police arrived, police were alerted to the man who had taken himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds, saying he was the man who was shot on Etna Street.

He is in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and county police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details