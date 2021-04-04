CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia reported five more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to more than 2,690 since the pandemic began.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old man from Fayette County, a 74-year old man from Taylor County, a 45-year old woman from Logan County, an 88-year old man from Kanawha County and an 89-year old man from Brooke County.
The total number of virus cases statewide has surpassed 143,000, the state said.
“I believe brighter days are ahead for West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “We must continue to work together to prevent further loss of loved ones due to COVID-19.”
West Virginians can pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
