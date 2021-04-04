By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday, an Easter tradition in Pittsburgh was held but slightly changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail Smith held her annual Easter event at Westwood School but turned the Easter egg hunt into a drive-thru where families were offered books and baskets full of surprises from the Easter Bunny.
Today, Mayor @billpeduto joined Council President @tkailsmith at her annual Easter event at Westwood School.
This year the egg hunt was replaced with a socially distant drive-thru event where #Pittsburgh families could receive baskets, books, & meals from the Easter bunny. pic.twitter.com/LzVNDCpHyu
— Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) April 3, 2021
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert both made appearances at the event.