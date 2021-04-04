CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The event was organized by Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail Smith.
Filed Under:Bill Peduto, Chief Scott Schubert, Easter, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh News, Scott Schubert

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday, an Easter tradition in Pittsburgh was held but slightly changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail Smith held her annual Easter event at Westwood School but turned the Easter egg hunt into a drive-thru where families were offered books and baskets full of surprises from the Easter Bunny.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert both made appearances at the event.