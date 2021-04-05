By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Air quality levels in the Mon Valley on Monday morning were flagged as being unhealthy.
In a series of tweets, the Allegheny County Health Department issued an advisory related to the air quality.
The Health Department advised residents that readings of fine particulate matter at the Liberty monitor had been registering in the red since 4:00 a.m. on Monday.
Residents of the Mon Valley should be aware of unhealthy air quality this morning with PM2.5 readings at the Liberty monitor registering in the red since 4 AM. pic.twitter.com/uL0aiZaGHg
The Health Department then said that sensitive groups should be aware of the air quality and take precautions accordingly.
Sensitive groups which include children, older adults, people with heart disease, and people with lung disease, in particular, should be aware of the air quality and take precautions accordingly.
