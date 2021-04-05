PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Coors Field in Colorado is reportedly expected to host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Coors Field in Denver will host after MLB moved the game out of Atlanta over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws that critics have condemned as being too restrictive. The law includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

The decision to pull the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park amounts to the first economic backlash against Georgia for the voting law that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25.

Pennsylvania State Senators Jay Costa and Wayne Fontana wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Friday saying Pittsburgh can host the game.

The @MLB decision to stand against voter suppression & moving the All Star Game from Georgia is the right one. Here, PA offers unbridled access to the ballot box for our citizens, so Senator @WayneDFontana & I would like to invite baseball fans to Pittsburgh for the 2021 game. pic.twitter.com/F0Hkl2m3AY — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) April 2, 2021

Before Monday’s report from ESPN, Mayor Bill Peduto’s office released a statement Friday, saying:

“With today’s news we have begun conversations on the potential ability to host in Pittsburgh. We believe this could be a win for our hospitality industry and also highlight Pittsburgh and Allegheny county’s commitment to voter protection.”

MLB canceled last year’s All-Star Game, which had been scheduled for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, due to the late and shortened season caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

