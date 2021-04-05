By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,651 new Coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths over the past 48 hours.

This brings the statewide total to 1,045,400 cases and 25,200 deaths since Saturday’s report.

There are 2,202 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 432 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 5.6 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, and over 2 million people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,175,365 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 69,459 cases among residents and 14,321 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,942 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 26,596 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

