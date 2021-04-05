By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 522 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 473 are confirmed and 49 are probable cases.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 473 are confirmed and 49 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from two months to 92 years with a median age of 33 years.
There have been 5,842 total hospitalizations and 87,623 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
There have been 5,842 total hospitalizations and 87,623 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,792.
