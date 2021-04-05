CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic.
Filed Under:Dog Hit By Car, Lincoln Place, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Woman Hit By Car

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman and her dog were hit by the driver of a car in Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: 1 Flown To Hospital After Crash On Route 119 Bullskin Township

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say the woman and her dog were walking on Mifflin Road between McElhinny Avenue and Naugle Street in Lincoln Place on Monday around 9 p.m when they were hit.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic.

MORE NEWS: 3 Flown To Hospital After 2-Car Crash In Dunbar Township

The driver remained on the scene. Police are investigating.