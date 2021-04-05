By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman and her dog were hit by the driver of a car in Pittsburgh.
Police say the woman and her dog were walking on Mifflin Road between McElhinny Avenue and Naugle Street in Lincoln Place on Monday around 9 p.m when they were hit.
Medics transported her to the hospital in critical condition. The driver stayed on scene.
The Collision Investigation Unit is investigating.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic.
The driver remained on the scene. Police are investigating.