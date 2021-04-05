By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers great Jack Lambert's teeth holder went for nearly $20,000 on the auction block.
Lambert's personal collection was part of Lelands 2021 Spring Classic Auction.
The opening bid for the teeth holder was $300, and it ended up selling for $19,914.
"A most unusual but intriguing and important piece of football history, this plastic holder was where Pittsburgh Steelers star Jack Lambert put his false teeth before each game," the description says.
Other items from Lambert’s personal collection include a 1976 Pro Bowl and game-worn helmet for more than $48,000, a Pro Bowl game-worn jersey for over $11,000 and a Super Bowl XIV game-used presentational inception ball for nearly $16,000.