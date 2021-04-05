MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The COVID-19 vaccination rollout will be ramping up today in the Monroeville area.
The Mainline Pharmacy Group will be running a vaccination site at the Monroeville Mall starting this week at the former Ulta store.
Their clinic comes as the state opens up the vaccine to Phase 1B.
The pharmacy group will hold several clinics throughout the week and the mall is just one site.
Their other sites include:
- St. Vincent College
- St. Francis University
- St. Barbara Catholic Church in Harrison City
- The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
You must schedule an appointment in advance and you’re asked not to arrive more than 15 minutes ahead of your scheduled time.
