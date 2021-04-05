By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KDKA) — It was an historic night in Hollywood on Sunday for Pittsburgh-native Michael Keaton.
As he was honored as part of the group to win the Outstanding Performance By a Cast award for Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7,’ Keaton became the first person to win the award three separate times.
Keaton appeared on Sunday’s pre-recorded award show to accept the award alongside costars Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Sacha Baron Cohen, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Frank Langella.
Keaton’s two previous award wins when part of ensemble came for his roles in ‘Spotlight’ and in ‘Birdman.’
The film is also nominated for numerous upcoming Academy Awards, including:
- Best Picture
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Cinematography
- Best Original Song
- Best Film Editing