PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting today, Pennsylvania begins to allow more people to get signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

For months, people have been keeping a close eye on what category they fall into to be able to get a shot, and starting today, Pennsylvania is moving into Phase 1B.

So, who falls into that category?

People in correctional facilities, people in homeless shelters, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, and public transit workers are among those now eligible.

The state defines others eligible in Phase 1B as:

People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services

First responders

Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A

Food and agricultural workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Education workers

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Public transit workers

Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

If you’re not eligible in Phase 1A or 1B, it won’t be long before we move into the next phase.

By April 12, all residents in Phase 1C will be able to schedule vaccine appointments.

Phase 1C includes, but is not limited to:

Food service workers

Bank tellers and finance workers

Federal, state, county, and local government workers

Housing construction workers

It was just last week when law enforcement workers, firefighters, and grocery store workers were able to sign up to be vaccinated.

By April 19, all Pennsylvania residents will become eligible to sign up.

The state says this movement with vaccination timelines comes after President Biden announced that 90% of Americans would become eligible to be vaccinated by April 19.

For more information about the state’s vaccination timeline, click here.