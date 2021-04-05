PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, most of today will be dry.

We will start off the day with partly cloudy skies, with skies turning mostly cloudy to overcast this afternoon.

I have high temperatures still hitting 67 degrees today in Pittsburgh.

67 degrees was also yesterday’s high.

Rain chances arrive after 4:00 p.m. with most areas likely dry through 8:00 p.m.

The best chance for rain comes around midnight and just as we head into Tuesday morning.

The heaviest of rain is expected for places like Mercer and Lawrence County where a weak storm or two will be possible.

Places south of I-70 may not see a drop of rain, even though the chance of being dry looks to be shrinking.

Looking ahead at the work week, keep the umbrella close with rain chances here and there.

Overall, I have a chance for rain everyday over the next week, even though the rain chance is low.

The best chance for rain comes on Friday, where the rain chance will persist through the day.

There will be a couple of chances for thunderstorms as well, even though severe weather is not expected at this time.

The setup does indicate that downpours will be possible, with a weak storm bringing a large amount of rain in a short amount of time.

At this time, the chance for downpours is also on the low side.

Besides a rain chance, temperatures should be in the comfy range.

Highs will be near 70 degrees all week long.

The only concern I have are morning lows at times that could be on the cool side.

This morning for instance, morning lows will likely dip to the mid-30’s.

We could also see cooler temperatures coming up this weekend when it comes to morning lows.

Basically, I am talking about if you should wear a jacket each morning and after last week’s late week chill — it’s something I will gladly talk about.

