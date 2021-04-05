PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s almost game day in Pittsburgh as the Pirates plan to welcome back fans on Thursday for the first time in over a year.

To prepare for that home opener, PNC Park has seen some huge upgrades to meet COVID-19 safety protocols.

On Thursday, fans will be back in PNC Park for the first time in over a year. Some upgrades include a three row buffer zone between fans and players. It will be wider in the dugout areas. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Gi3xOy8UMl — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 5, 2021

Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four to allow for proper six feet social distancing in all directions.

Starting out, that will be at about 25% capacity.

This is a pretty cool upgrade to check out at the markets in PNC Park where the machine takes a picture of your items and you can pay right there without needing help from staff. This was in the works pre-pandemic, but falls in line with the health and safety plan. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5NuxIA4s1J — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 5, 2021

The stadium will also go cashless to limit the contact between staff and fans.

Stay with KDKA as Nicole Ford will be giving you a full tour of those changes tonight on KDKA Evening News.