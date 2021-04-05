CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
To prepare for the home opener, PNC Park has seen some huge upgrades to meet COVID-19 safety protocols.By Nicole Ford
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s almost game day in Pittsburgh as the Pirates plan to welcome back fans on Thursday for the first time in over a year.

To prepare for that home opener, PNC Park has seen some huge upgrades to meet COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four to allow for proper six feet social distancing in all directions.

Starting out, that will be at about 25% capacity.

The stadium will also go cashless to limit the contact between staff and fans.

