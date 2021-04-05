CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bullskin Township, Fayette County, Local TV, Route 119

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bullskin Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The two-vehicle crash happened Monday night on Route 119 when a car and truck collided.

Firefighters had to cut the car’s roof off to get someone out. That person was then flown to the hospital.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.