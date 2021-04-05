By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bullskin Township.READ MORE: 13 Displaced After Fire At Apartments Over Jack's Bar
The two-vehicle crash happened Monday night on Route 119 when a car and truck collided.READ MORE: 3 Flown To Hospital After 2-Car Crash In Dunbar Township
Firefighters had to cut the car’s roof off to get someone out. That person was then flown to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car While Walking Dog In Pittsburgh
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.