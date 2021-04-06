By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — The man accused of killing another man and trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to the Mon Valley Independent, 29-year-old Dylan Lesnik has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted homicide in connection with two incidents that took place in Coal Center in December.

Lesnik pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty, and as a result, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lesnik was arrested by State Police in December and was charged with criminal homicide and other numerous charges.

Lesnik was arrested by State Police in December and was charged with criminal homicide and other numerous charges.

Police began their search for Lesnik after he tried to stab his pregnant girlfriend, according to police. Lesnik was facing attempted homicide charges in this case.

Days later, Craig was found dead in the same residence building where the incident involving Lesnik took place.

Investigators found that Lesnik was the suspect for this crime as well.

Days later, Lesnik was found in Fayette County and confessed to killing Craig and stealing Craig’s car.

Lesnik was sentenced to another 20-40 years in prison for the attempted homicide charge. The sentences will run consecutively.