CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 532 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 4,255 New Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 303 are confirmed and 229 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from four months to 99 years with a median age of 36 years.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Reopen For In-Person Learning, Students Returning In Four Phases

There have been 6,007 total hospitalizations and 88,155 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,792.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania House Passes Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: