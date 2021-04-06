By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 532 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 303 are confirmed and 229 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from four months to 99 years with a median age of 36 years.
There have been 6,007 total hospitalizations and 88,155 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,792.
