By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of embezzling more than $1.2 million from a church in Upper St. Clair was sentenced in federal court.
Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old David Reiter is currently serving a state sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison.
He was sentenced in federal court to serve 30 months concurrently and was ordered to pay restitution of over $1.4 million to the IRS on charges of tax fraud.
Reiter worked as a business administrator at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair, and from 2011 to 2018, federal prosecutors say he embezzled $1.2 million from the church.
He’s also accused of failing to pay over employment taxes and filed false personal income tax returns.