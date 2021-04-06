By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is hosting a free training program for childcare providers to get state-required certifications.
The city will offer pediatric first aid, CPR and fire safety certifications.
Because of the pandemic, the program will be offered in a hybrid format with participants at two physical locations and virtual video instruction broadcasted live.
Childcare staff and early learning professionals who work or live in Pittsburgh are eligible. More information can be found here.