CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Happy birthday, Astrid!
Filed Under:Humane Animal Rescue, Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local girl was in a giving mood on her special day.

READ MORE: Pitt Alumna Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu Elected President Of Kosovo

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh says Astrid asked for donations instead of birthday presents this year. For her special day, everyone came through and donated a large stack of animal food and other necessities.

READ MORE: 1 Person Taken To Hospital After Falling In West Mifflin

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said it let Astrid name two animals as a “present.”

“She chose the name CHEWY, and her little brother wanted a cat to be FINN, (which is his name.) We can’t think Astrid and her family enough!” Humane Animal Rescue said on Facebook.

MORE NEWS: ‘What The Muck?!?’ Volunteers Join Together To Clean Lake Elizabeth Ahead Of Summer Season

Happy birthday, Astrid!