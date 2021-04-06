By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local girl was in a giving mood on her special day.READ MORE: Pitt Alumna Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu Elected President Of Kosovo
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh says Astrid asked for donations instead of birthday presents this year. For her special day, everyone came through and donated a large stack of animal food and other necessities.READ MORE: 1 Person Taken To Hospital After Falling In West Mifflin
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said it let Astrid name two animals as a “present.”
“She chose the name CHEWY, and her little brother wanted a cat to be FINN, (which is his name.) We can’t think Astrid and her family enough!” Humane Animal Rescue said on Facebook.MORE NEWS: ‘What The Muck?!?’ Volunteers Join Together To Clean Lake Elizabeth Ahead Of Summer Season
Happy birthday, Astrid!