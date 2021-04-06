By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First it was toilet paper. Now we have a new shortage on our hands, and it’s something near and dear to us here in Pittsburgh — it’s ketchup.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Heinz Ketchup has had trouble keeping up with the swinging demands in the food industry.
Last year, retail ketchup sales were up 15% while people were stuck at home.
Single-use packet increase was also up because of drive-thru use and take-out orders.
That demand is still high as restaurants reopen because bottles aren’t being placed on tables as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Heinz plans to increase its packet production by 25% to help keep up with the demand.