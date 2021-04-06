By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flames ripped through a home overnight in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

After fighting the flames for hours, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control just before 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

BREAKING— we’re on the scene of a fire in #Pittsburghs Manchester neighborhood. Three unit row home involved. Fire under control. 8 people escaped. I’m live with more on @KDKA this morning. pic.twitter.com/ix46CXxCQ7 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 6, 2021

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. along Page Street in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

The flames were so intense, causing major damage to the row house.

It began as a two-alarm fire, but quickly grew to a four-alarm.

Firefighters attacked the flames at three units, with a main focus on the middle unit, as that’s where it was the most intense.

The fire quickly spread to the two end units.

Eight people were inside at the time, but they were all able to escape and were not hurt.

The Red Cross is helping them.

No firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze,

The City of Pittsburgh’s fire investigation unit is investigating the cause.

