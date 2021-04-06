PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh officials are turning an act of hate into a rally for peace.

The community filled a South Side Slopes park to stand in solidarity after a vandal tagged the field with racist graffiti. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller has more on how the city is making sure the team can focus on healing instead of the cleanup.

The team’s leadership and city workers painted over the racist graffiti and swastikas that covered a concession stand, but community leaders say you can’t wipe away the hurt and the pain that it caused.

The space is used by the Southside Bears, a local youth organization that gets kids of all ages in the neighborhood together.

Coach Kevin Alton first discovered the racist graffiti and anti-Semitic drawings on his team’s concession stand Monday. The shocking act of hate sparked outrage on social media and fueled Tuesday’s rally for peace

Pittsburgh police launched an investigation and are asking for information on the tagger “Orez.” Meanwhile, Mayor Bill Peduto wants the team to focus on healing.

“Just want you to know this, coach. All the money you raised, I want you to use it for the kids. What we will promise for the city, we’ll take care of all of this. Not only this, but we’ll rise back better,” Peduto said.

Pittsburgh police want to hear from you. Police put out a call for tips on the department’s Twitter page.

Police seek the public's assistance to identify a tagger who spray painted racist and vulgar messages at Quarry Field at S. 18th St. and Crosman St. The tag, "Orez", was also painted in the same color paint.

The offensive messages have been edited out. Tips? Call 412-495-6052. pic.twitter.com/duSkGCa0RJ — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 5, 2021

Not only did the perpetrator shatter lights and spray paint the cameras, but someone also cut the wires to the security cameras and scoreboard, all costly repairs that the city will cover.