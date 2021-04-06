By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,255 new Coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Reopen For In-Person Learning, Students Returning In Four Phases
This brings the statewide total to 1,049,655 cases and 25,237 deaths since Monday’s report.
There are 2,247 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 427 patients are in ICUs.
The state says 5,702,677 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 1,899,406 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.READ MORE: Pennsylvania House Passes Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
There are 4,183,437 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.
There have been 69,494 cases among residents and 14,351 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,945 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
The state also reports 26,658 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.MORE NEWS: Baby Shower Held For Mother-To-Be And Frontline Worker
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: