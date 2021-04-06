By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A total of $847 million has been distributed to the state's 67 counties to help Pennsylvanians pay for rent and utilities.
Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller says the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is first-come, first-served. Miller is urging Pennsylvanians who need help avoiding eviction or utility shutoffs to apply as soon as possible.
About two-thirds of the state's counties have partnered with the Department of Human Servies to make applications available to residents through COMPASS. For counties who have their own application process — like Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties — residents can visit COMPASS for information on how to apply.
You can learn more about the program here and learn how to apply here.