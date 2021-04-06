By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is some drama atop the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland as a peregrine falcon and her mate have made it their home.
The peregrine falcon named Morela moved last year after kicking out the falcon named Hope, the peregrine with an unfortunate habit of eating her chicks.
The resident male falcon Terzo stuck around until a new male named Ecco showed up this year,
Morela just laid her fourth egg over the weekend and she and Ecco are incubating them.
The first-time parents will be watching for the eggs to hatch later this month.
Click here to watch the National Aviary’s live feed of the Cathedral nest.