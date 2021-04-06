By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh.READ MORE: West Virginia University To Hold 4 In-Person Graduation Ceremonies In May
It happened Monday morning at the intersection of Mifflin Road and Hillburn Street.
When first responders arrived, police say they found a motorcycle and rider over the hill.READ MORE: Chatham University Plans To Return To In-Person Classes For Fall Semester
39-year-old Terry Neal of Clairton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Neal was the only occupant on the motorcycle.MORE NEWS: 1 Flown To Hospital After Crash On Route 119 Bullskin Township
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.