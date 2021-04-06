CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh.

It happened Monday morning at the intersection of Mifflin Road and Hillburn Street.

When first responders arrived, police say they found a motorcycle and rider over the hill.

39-year-old Terry Neal of Clairton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Neal was the only occupant on the motorcycle.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.