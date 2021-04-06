By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are teaming up with Kidsburgh and a number of other organizations to find 2021's "All-Star Teachers."
The nomination process is open now on the Pirates’ website though April 9.
Teachers from Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties are eligible, as well as teachers from Brooke, Hancock, Ohio and Marshall counties in West Virginia.
Criteria for nominees include: an inclusive learning environment, engaging instruction and curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for education.
Eighteen winners will be selected. They will include six elementary, six middle school and six high school teachers.
The winners will get a grant of $1,000 to be used in their classroom, tickets to a Pirates game and special recognition on the field before a game.
To nominate a teacher, visit the Pirates’ website here.