By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sheetz is in the running for not just the best fast food chain in Pennsylvania, but in the entire country.
Usually, it’s Sheetz versus Wawa, but on USA Today’s best regional fast food list, it’s Sheetz versus 18 other chains.
"These 19 regional fast food joints are so good they really should be nationwide, but unless you're in the area, you'll have to travel to get them," USA Today writes.
Tuesday afternoon’s leaderboard had Sheetz sitting at number 2, right behind Pal’s Sudden Service.
Other popular chains on the list include Whataburger, In-N-Out Burger, Bojangles and Quaker Steak and Lube.
You can vote for your favorite here. Voting ends on April 12 at noon.