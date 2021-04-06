CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
USA Today says Sheetz is one of 19 regional fast food chains that "are so good they really should be nationwide."
Filed Under:Local TV, Sheetz, USA Today, USA Today 10 Best

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sheetz is in the running for not just the best fast food chain in Pennsylvania, but in the entire country.

READ MORE: Allegheny County Police Searching For Stowe Township Shooting Suspect Michael S. Mitchell

Usually, it’s Sheetz versus Wawa, but on USA Today’s best regional fast food list, it’s Sheetz versus 18 other chains.

“These 19 regional fast food joints are so good they really should be nationwide, but unless you’re in the area, you’ll have to travel to get them,” USA Today writes.

READ MORE: 412 Food Rescue Volunteers Reach Milestone Of 100,000 Rescues

Tuesday afternoon’s leaderboard had Sheetz sitting at number 2, right behind Pal’s Sudden Service.

Other popular chains on the list include Whataburger, In-N-Out Burger, Bojangles and Quaker Steak and Lube.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 4,255 New Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

You can vote for your favorite here. Voting ends on April 12 at noon.