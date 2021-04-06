By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have identified a suspect they accuse of shooting a man in Stowe Township Sunday morning.READ MORE: Allegheny County Police: Man Shot In Parking Lot Of True Diamonds Nightclub, Remains Hospitalized
The 31-year-old male victim who received multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body remains in the hospital, according to police, but is in fair and stable condition. He was previously listed in stable but critical condition. Police reported Sunday that they found the victim had been shot in the parking lot of the True Diamonds nightclub.
Police have placed a warrant out for the arrest of Michael S. Mitchell, 29, of Stowe Township.
Mitchell is charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault along with other felonies.
Police are asking that if you have information about Mitchell’s whereabouts to contact them at the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). They will also accept tips through their social media platforms.