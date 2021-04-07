By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DILLINER, Pa. (KDKA) – The search continues for a missing 17-year-old from Greene County who has been missing since November.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 4,643 Cases, 48 Additional Deaths
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for Mace Reggetz from Dilliner, Pennsylvania in December of last year and Greene County officials are now asking for help in the search.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 418 New Cases, 5 Additional Deaths
Reggetz was last seen on Nov. 6 and may have traveled out of state.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Reggetz is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has red hair, blue eyes and lips and nose piercings.MORE NEWS: AHN, Allegheny County Health Department Hosting Mass Clinic With With Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.