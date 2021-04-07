By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AHN and the Allegheny County Health Department are holding the Pittsburgh area's largest Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine clinic.
The clinic, in collaboration with PEMA and the National Guard, will be held at Next Tier Connect @ Pittsburgh East, which is an office building and campus near Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. The two-day clinic will take place Friday and Saturday and is for people in Phase 1A and 1B.
The goal is to vaccinate 13,000 people.
It's appointment-only and no walk-ins are allowed. People can go online or call 412-DOCTORS to schedule an appointment.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced the Pens, the Allegheny County Health Department and UPMC will vaccinate 12,000 people with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.