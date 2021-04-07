By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 418 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 231 are confirmed and 187 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 92 years with a median age of 34 years.
The five new deaths include data imported by the state and stretch from Dec. 27 to April 5. The health department says one person was in their 50s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 80s and two were in their 90s. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility.
There have been 6,109 total hospitalizations and 88,573 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,797.
