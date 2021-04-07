By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GEISTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after investigators say a woman was murdered during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Cambria County.
Josh Gorgone was arrested in the stabbing death of 54-year-old Denise Williams, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ.
Investigators say Williams went to Gorgone’s apartment to look at a refrigerator she saw for sale on Facebook Marketplace, WTAJ reports. The Cambria County district attorney said she wanted to buy it for her boyfriend as a present, according to WTAJ.
The coroner said Williams’ autopsy report showed she had defensive wounds, WTAJ reports, and the coroner said, “she put up one heck of a fight.”MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Death Of Man Found In Backyard As Homicide
The motivation for the stabbing is unknown at this time.