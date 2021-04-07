By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY BOROUGH (KDKA) – Several fire departments have responded to a house fire in Derry Borough.
According to dispatch, the call came in just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning and that’s when crews were dispatched to the fire in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
One firefighter has been transported to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown.
It is unknown at this time if the home was occupied at the time of the fire.
